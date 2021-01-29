B. Riley Boosts Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $225.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price objective increased by research analysts at B. Riley from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.81% from the stock’s current price.

SWKS has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.26.

Shares of SWKS opened at $159.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $170.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.43.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $951,665.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,794 shares of company stock worth $8,500,206. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $738,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

