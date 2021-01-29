B. Riley Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX)

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Marine Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. B. Riley currently has a “Hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marine Products’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Marine Products had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 20.55%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Marine Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

NYSE:MPX opened at $16.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average is $16.03. Marine Products has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $22.61. The company has a market cap of $555.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Marine Products during the third quarter worth about $295,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Marine Products by 205.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 99,006 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Marine Products by 18,806.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 136,912 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Marine Products by 171.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Marine Products by 129.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 71,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 40,311 shares during the last quarter. 14.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Marine Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marine Products’s payout ratio is presently 38.55%.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand name.

