B. Riley Raises Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $225.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target upped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $174.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.26.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $159.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.73 and its 200 day moving average is $145.43. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $170.69. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $951,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,598.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,794 shares of company stock valued at $8,500,206 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $738,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

