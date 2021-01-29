Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)’s share price fell 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $91.24 and last traded at $91.71. 1,013,811 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 257% from the average session volume of 283,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.65.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Badger Meter from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Badger Meter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.87 and a beta of 0.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $112.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

