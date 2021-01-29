Baillie Gifford UK Growth Fund Plc (BGUK.L) (LON:BGUK) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Baillie Gifford UK Growth Fund Plc (BGUK.L) (LON:BGUK) traded down 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 219 ($2.86) and last traded at GBX 221 ($2.89). 269,505 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 460,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 225 ($2.94).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 222.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 195.98. The company has a market cap of £332.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,105.00. The company has a quick ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Baillie Gifford UK Growth Fund Plc (BGUK.L) (LON:BGUK)

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Fund Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

