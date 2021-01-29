Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.93

Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.93 and last traded at $20.09, with a volume of 6793563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Baker Hughes A GE stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,664 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $9,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

