Baker Hughes Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

Shares of NYSE BKR traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.08. 567,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,975,269. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average of $17.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BKR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

