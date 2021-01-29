Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,285 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.5% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 40,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

BKR opened at $20.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $24.04.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

