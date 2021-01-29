Balancer (BAL) Trading 23.7% Higher This Week

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last week, Balancer has traded up 23.7% against the dollar. Balancer has a market capitalization of $173.90 million and approximately $229.87 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Balancer token can now be bought for $25.04 or 0.00074034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00049817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00126616 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00265859 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00065746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00066355 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.43 or 0.00311680 BTC.

About Balancer

Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 tokens. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance . The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed

Balancer Token Trading

Balancer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

