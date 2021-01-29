Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

Balfour Beatty stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,893. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.14. Balfour Beatty has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.