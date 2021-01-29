Banano Price Reaches $0.0018 on Exchanges (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded up 53.4% against the dollar. Banano has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $30,957.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banano coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00048563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00065593 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00124795 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $286.87 or 0.00834461 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

About Banano

BAN is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,463,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,260,147 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano

Banano Coin Trading

Banano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

