Bancor (BNT) Price Tops $1.87

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 28th. One Bancor token can now be purchased for $1.87 or 0.00005658 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bancor has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bancor has a market cap of $217.85 million and $75.63 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00068129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $294.19 or 0.00892417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006094 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00049325 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,383.71 or 0.04197432 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014819 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00017849 BTC.

Bancor (CRYPTO:BNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 116,802,239 tokens. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bancor’s official website is bancor.network . Bancor’s official message board is blog.bancor.network

