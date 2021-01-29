Band Protocol (BAND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $179.48 Million

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Band Protocol coin can now be bought for $8.76 or 0.00025924 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Band Protocol has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $179.48 million and $165.47 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Band Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00066381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.78 or 0.00848901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005941 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00049600 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,419.61 or 0.04202203 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017853 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00014562 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

BAND is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

Band Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Band Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Band Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.