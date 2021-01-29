Bangor Savings Bank Has $1.58 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 68.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,679 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,704,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,232,150,000 after acquiring an additional 21,732 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Facebook by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 9.1% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FB opened at $265.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.21. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist upped their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.14.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 5,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.95, for a total value of $1,602,408.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,404,525 shares of company stock valued at $382,888,556 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

