Bangor Savings Bank Purchases 3,599 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $46.06 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $65.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.94. The stock has a market cap of $194.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

