Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 93.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,139 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.40. 655,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,763,648. The firm has a market cap of $262.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.