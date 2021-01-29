BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) announced a dividend on Friday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from BankFinancial’s previous dividend of $0.04.

BankFinancial has raised its dividend payment by 42.9% over the last three years.

Shares of BFIN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.48. The stock had a trading volume of 63,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,611. The firm has a market cap of $125.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.60. BankFinancial has a 12 month low of $6.73 and a 12 month high of $12.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. BankFinancial had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $12.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BankFinancial will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BankFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

