Bankia (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) Receives Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bankia (OTCMKTS:BNKXF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BNKXF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankia in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HSBC cut Bankia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Bankia alerts:

BNKXF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.73. 360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,115. Bankia has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.52.

Bankia, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Business Banking, and Corporate Center segments. It provides retail banking products, such as salary direct deposits, consumer loans, mortgages, term deposits, credit cards, insurance, investment and pension funds, and other asset management services.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Bankia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.