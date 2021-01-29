BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Holdings Decreased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,235 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.14% of BankUnited worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in BankUnited by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in BankUnited by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BankUnited by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in BankUnited by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,468,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,058,000 after buying an additional 218,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BKU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded BankUnited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BankUnited from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.82.

In other BankUnited news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $2,201,655.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,142 shares in the company, valued at $12,244,979.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $1,437,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,757.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 493,741 shares of company stock worth $14,655,776. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKU opened at $35.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day moving average of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $228.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.10 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.