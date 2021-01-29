Barclays Raises SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target to $18.00

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its target price upped by research analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

SLM stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. SLM has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SLM will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of SLM by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in SLM by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in SLM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in SLM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SLM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

