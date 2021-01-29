Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF)

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ELMUF. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Elisa Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. HSBC upgraded Elisa Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Elisa Oyj stock remained flat at $$56.43 on Friday. Elisa Oyj has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.34.

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates through Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers mobile and fixed network services. It also provides industrial IoT solutions for manufacturers, remote patient monitoring and healthcare solutions, and B2b customer support services; and online services.

