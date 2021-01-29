Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTKWY traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $84.59. The stock had a trading volume of 13,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,154. Wolters Kluwer has a twelve month low of $58.05 and a twelve month high of $92.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.98. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

