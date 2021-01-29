Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY)

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ITV from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ITV stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,434. ITV has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

