Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF)

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SGBAF. Berenberg Bank downgraded SES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SES has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get SES alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SGBAF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.58. 2,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,617. SES has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.23.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $540.00 million during the quarter. SES had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 10.35%. Analysts predict that SES will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SES

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers content management comprising of content storage, content processing, video on demand content delivery, metadata management, content localization, and clipping and editing services; channel playout; content monetization services, including subscription and pay-per-view models, targeted ad replacement, and content packaging for VoD and linear TV consumption; and content delivery, such as direct to home, digital terrestrial television and direct to cable, fiber delivery, IP delivery, occasional use, online streaming, and content delivery network services.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for SES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.