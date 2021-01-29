Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STM. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $39.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,615. The company has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $41.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.70.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 121.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

