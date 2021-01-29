Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF)

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:MGPUF remained flat at $$2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. 90 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600. M&G has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $3.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.26.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

