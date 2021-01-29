Barclays Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 22,658 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,275% compared to the typical volume of 954 call options.

BCS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. AlphaValue upgraded Barclays to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Barclays alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Barclays by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,136,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,595,000 after acquiring an additional 169,018 shares in the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,538,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Barclays by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 762,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 26,558 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in Barclays by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 723,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Barclays by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 113,234 shares in the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCS stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average is $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Barclays has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $9.43.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.