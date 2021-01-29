Barco (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Barco (OTCMKTS:BCNAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ING Group downgraded Barco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS BCNAF remained flat at $$21.00 during trading on Friday. Barco has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $256.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average is $26.74.

Barco NV develops visualization solutions for the entertainment, enterprise, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Entertainment, Enterprise, and Healthcare. It offers cinema, installation, postproduction, rental, simulation, and virtual reality projectors; presentation switchers and screen management systems, scalers, and converters; LED image processing, and indoor LED displays; and laser, LCD, LED rear-projection, and LED video walls, as well as video wall controllers and upgrade kits.

