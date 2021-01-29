Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Short Interest Update

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 258.1% from the December 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRFH opened at $0.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.31. Barfresh Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a market cap of $62.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of -0.31.

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.88 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 179.77% and a negative return on equity of 140.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barfresh Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, frappes, cocktails, and mocktails. It primarily serves the restaurant chains and the foodservice industry.

