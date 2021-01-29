Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 74.9% from the December 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 424,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BASA opened at $0.28 on Friday. Basanite has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40.

Basanite Company Profile

Basanite Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer business worldwide. It produces basalt fiber reinforced polymer products that are used as replacements for steel products, which reinforce concrete, such as rebar. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

