Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 74.9% from the December 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 424,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BASA opened at $0.28 on Friday. Basanite has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40.
Basanite Company Profile
