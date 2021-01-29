Base Protocol (BASE) Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last week, Base Protocol has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and $89,288.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Base Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00002568 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00049242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00124954 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00262651 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00066187 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00064972 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.84 or 0.00311755 BTC.

Base Protocol Token Profile

Base Protocol’s total supply is 4,610,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,036,749 tokens. Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org . The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol

Base Protocol Token Trading

Base Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

