Basic Attention Token (BAT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $326.22 Million

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $454.80 million and approximately $326.22 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token token can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000890 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00065469 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.61 or 0.00834156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005875 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00049072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.03 or 0.04089548 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014604 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017441 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Token Profile

Basic Attention Token is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,482,798,565 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.