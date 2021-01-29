BASIC (BASIC) Price Reaches $0.0082 on Major Exchanges

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One BASIC token can currently be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BASIC has traded 26.5% higher against the dollar. BASIC has a market capitalization of $33.47 million and approximately $5.00 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BASIC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00049207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00125299 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00263261 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00065316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00065161 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.48 or 0.00311474 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,075,995,842 tokens. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance

BASIC Token Trading

BASIC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BASIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BASIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.