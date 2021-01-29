Basis Cash Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.35 Million (BAC)

Basis Cash (CURRENCY:BAC) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Basis Cash token can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000936 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Basis Cash has traded 44.9% lower against the dollar. Basis Cash has a total market cap of $1,182.65 and approximately $2.35 million worth of Basis Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Basis Cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00048026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00121674 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00257271 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00064762 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00063468 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00033387 BTC.

About Basis Cash

Basis Cash’s total supply is 50,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,628 tokens. Basis Cash’s official website is basis.cash . The official message board for Basis Cash is medium.com/basis-cash

Buying and Selling Basis Cash

Basis Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basis Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basis Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basis Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Basis Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basis Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.