Baskin Financial Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,861 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 3.0% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $27,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COST traded down $3.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $353.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $156.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.45. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.64.

In related news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total value of $439,409.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,366,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,626,833 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

