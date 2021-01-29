Baskin Financial Services Inc. Has $30.80 Million Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,954 shares during the period. Waste Connections comprises about 3.4% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned 0.11% of Waste Connections worth $30,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 57,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth $1,085,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.14. The stock had a trading volume of 52,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,405. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.87 and a 1 year high of $111.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.21.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. Analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $214,704.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.86.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

