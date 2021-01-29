Baskin Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,888 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 3.5% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $31,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,531,546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,765,879,000 after purchasing an additional 125,297 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,654,518,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Netflix by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,008,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,504,333,000 after buying an additional 140,674 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,024,473,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,950,745 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $975,432,000 after buying an additional 50,016 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 target price (up from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 458,906 shares of company stock valued at $240,726,569. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $4.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $533.90. 122,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,538,473. The company’s 50-day moving average is $523.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.05. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $290.25 and a one year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $235.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

