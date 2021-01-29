Baskin Financial Services Inc. Purchases 2,466 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises 2.7% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $24,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in Charter Communications by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,324,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,197,000 after acquiring an additional 107,519 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,926,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,522,000 after purchasing an additional 236,293 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,234,000 after purchasing an additional 31,583 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 755,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,563 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 253.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 692,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,538,000 after purchasing an additional 497,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

CHTR stock traded down $44.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $610.49. 55,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,841. The firm has a market cap of $122.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $644.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $621.82. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $681.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $655.44.

In other Charter Communications news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total transaction of $5,012,559.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,953,667.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total transaction of $5,757,165.99. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,578 shares in the company, valued at $28,299,870.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,860 shares of company stock worth $45,482,701. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

