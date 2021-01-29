BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) Short Interest Update

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 79.4% from the December 31st total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTAVF opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.22. BATM Advanced Communications has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.91.

BATM Advanced Communications Company Profile

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

