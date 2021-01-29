Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, an increase of 199.3% from the December 31st total of 1,390,000 shares. Currently, 11.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BXRX opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.13. The company has a market cap of $57.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.56. Baudax Bio has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $10.14.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $1.36. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baudax Bio will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baudax Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXRX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Baudax Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Baudax Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. Its lead product candidate is intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate to severe pain; and is in the Phase IIIb clinical trials in colorectal surgery and orthopedic surgery patients to assess opioid consumption, pain intensity, and length of hospital stay with associated pharmacoeconomic parameters.

