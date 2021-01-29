BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BayCom had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.04%.

Shares of BCML stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.96. 419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,450. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.92. BayCom has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $177.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.01.

BCML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of BayCom from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BayCom from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

