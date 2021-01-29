Bayhorse Silver Inc. (BHS.V) (CVE:BHS) Shares Up 16.7%

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (BHS.V) (CVE:BHS) shares shot up 16.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 5,259,963 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 499% from the average session volume of 877,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.06 million and a PE ratio of -5.25.

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (BHS.V) Company Profile (CVE:BHS)

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

