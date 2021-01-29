BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 8.66%.

NASDAQ:BCBP traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.48. The stock had a trading volume of 58,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.57. BCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BCBP shares. TheStreet raised shares of BCB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.