BCLS Acquisition (NASDAQ:BLSA) Shares Up 0.1%

BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA)’s share price shot up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.18 and last traded at $10.83. 5,081 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 36,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.99.

BCLS Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLSA)

BCLS Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

