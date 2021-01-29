Beam Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.65 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. Beam has a market cap of $28.65 million and approximately $14.29 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beam has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One Beam coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam Coin Profile

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 80,255,920 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

