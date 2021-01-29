Bean Cash Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges (BITB)

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. During the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. One Bean Cash token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bean Cash has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $2,668.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000044 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bean Cash Profile

Bean Cash (CRYPTO:BITB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,003,898,000 tokens. The official website for Bean Cash is www.beancash.org . The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

Bean Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars.

