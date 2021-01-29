Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.56

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.56 and traded as high as $2.17. Beasley Broadcast Group shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 170,485 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $60.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $49.65 million during the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Beasley Broadcast Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

About Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.