BeatzCoin (BTZC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $480,658.30

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $480,658.30 and $22.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BeatzCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000402 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000273 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 50.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00044103 BTC.

BeatzCoin Token Profile

BTZC is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,197,230,505 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

