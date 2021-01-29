Beaxy (BXY) Market Capitalization Hits $1.06 Million

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 29th. Beaxy has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $7,592.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beaxy has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. One Beaxy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beaxy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00066469 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $284.43 or 0.00825173 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005855 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00048335 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,392.87 or 0.04040903 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00014751 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017459 BTC.

About Beaxy

Beaxy (CRYPTO:BXY) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,316,707 coins. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Buying and Selling Beaxy

Beaxy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.