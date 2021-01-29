Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Shares Down 8.9%

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)’s share price fell 8.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.46 and last traded at $16.62. 811,748 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 550,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.24.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BZH. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 13.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $428.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.30 million. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $61,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,273.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Christian Winkle purchased 3,735 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $55,987.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 17,076 shares of company stock valued at $249,997 and have sold 49,200 shares valued at $729,495. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 24,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 244,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

